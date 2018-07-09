RL Magazine – Issue 51 is here!

RL Magazine Issue 51 Cover

Monsoon arrived in Phuket with a vengeance, making June the wettest we’ve seen in a while. Local flooding, traffic brought to a standstill, overcast sky – seems like there is plenty to complain about when it rains in Phuket.

But how about we don’t? How about we take it as an opportunity to appreciate our island, to realize that there is so much more to Phuket than just the sun and the beaches?

That’s what we do in every issue, and this time is no different. This time, however, we focus on dining. Because come rain or shine, food Phuket tastes great! From vegetarian buffets to the island’s best burgers, from luxuriant seaside lunches to epic sunset dinners; we saturate your hunger for the best of island lifestyle and serve Phuket up on a plate.

Bon Appetit!  

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

