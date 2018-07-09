Monsoon arrived in Phuket with a vengeance, making June the wettest we’ve seen in a while. Local flooding, traffic brought to a standstill, overcast sky – seems like there is plenty to complain about when it rains in Phuket.

But how about we don’t? How about we take it as an opportunity to appreciate our island, to realize that there is so much more to Phuket than just the sun and the beaches?

That’s what we do in every issue, and this time is no different. This time, however, we focus on dining. Because come rain or shine, food Phuket tastes great! From vegetarian buffets to the island’s best burgers, from luxuriant seaside lunches to epic sunset dinners; we saturate your hunger for the best of island lifestyle and serve Phuket up on a plate.

Bon Appetit!