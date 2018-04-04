RL Magazine – Issue 50!

Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels.

To those who never gave up on their dream of a life full of travel and adventure. Those who took their whole lives and moved them, often half the world away, to this tropical island. To those who set up businesses here and those who started families. Those who just tag along, live their lives quietly, enjoying their days under the sun, and those involved in the local community, striving to make their island a better place.

Here’s, also, to the tourists. Those who come here filled with curiosity and eager to learn. Those willing to respect the island’s nature and culture. Who bring with them new ideas, new perspectives and who take only pictures and leave only footprints.

Here’s to the locals who welcome them, who have the patience to deal with their lack of understanding of the local culture’s nuances, language and customs. Who make an effort to learn foreign languages, to be accommodating and hospitable, whose warmth and openheartedness makes our lives here so much more worthwhile.

And here’s to Phuket, the island that brings all those wonderful people together. In this, 50th issue of RL Magazine, just like it the previous 49, we celebrate it and the people who make it what it is. People who make it special.