RL Issue #57 Is Here!

We speak to two amazing personalities in this issue – Luca Ciní and Peter Webber. And get updates from our columnists on topics like education, real estate, law and travel.
As we settle into the cooler, drier season here in Phuket, we have much to look forward to. Outside of the lovely weather, Loy Krathong is coming up, and the Vegetarian Festival has just ended. Kata Rocks will be hosting their signature Brunch Pool Party, the 15th Turtle Fun Run & Half Marathon is coming up, the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta and more. All in all a packed issue with more than enough to keep you glued to the pages (or your screen).