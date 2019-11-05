Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket voted one of Thailand’s best family resorts in ‘Holidays with Kids 2019 Top 10 Readers’ Choice Awards’

Readers of Australia’s leading family travel and lifestyle magazine, Holidays with Kids, voted Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket among Thailand’s best family resorts for 2019.

The annual Top 10 list is driven by a detailed survey that invites readers to evaluate family-friendly hotels and resorts. Their nomination and ranks are based on a comprehensive list of criteria, including kids’ clubs and activities, facilities for parents and kids, proximity to attractions, value for money and overall experience. Nominations come from the magazine’s readership of over 600,000 parents, including 68,000 online members and 112,000 social media followers.

“We are honoured to have been voted number 3 in this year’s Top 10 Readers’ Choice Awards which only reaffirms our dedication to providing memorable travel experiences for families,” said Mr Harold Rainfroy, General Manager. “Having been recognized once again, alongside many outstanding resorts across Thailand is a proud moment for us and we would like to thank all our guests who voted for Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket as their preferred family holiday destination.”

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket sits directly opposite to the pristine sands of Karon Beach, making it the ideal destination for remarkable family getaways. The tropical resort features upscale villas and suites that provide the luxury of comfort and space with ocean, poolside and garden views.

Children love the resort’s Little Birds Club – a dedicated kids’ club complete with daily indoor and outdoor activities, Play Zone, a games room and a children’s pool with water slide. Parents enjoy a range of top-notch facilities including four restaurants, three bars, a day spa, outdoor pools and fitness centre.

“Our resort offers excellent value for families with our ‘Mövenpick Family Happinest’ program which provides them with up to 25% discount on a family room, children up to 6 years old stay and dine for free, and youngsters 7-12 years get 50% off in our restaurants” Mr Rainfroy added.

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket is located just steps away from the picturesque Karon Beach – Phuket’s most family-friendly beach and recognized among the best beach destinations in Asia, the resort offers all the facilities and services expected of a 5-star international property.

For further information, please visit www.movenpick.com/phuket-karon-beach or email resort.phuket@movenpick.com. To stay updated, follow Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. #movenpickkaronbeach