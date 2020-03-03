Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket: 8 Years of Green Globe Certification

The five-star Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket is a luxurious tropical resort sitting directly opposite to the scenic Karon Beach in Phuket – voted among the best beach destinations in Asia.

 

 

Green Globe recently re-certified the Phuket resort, marking eight years of continuous accreditation.

Since 2012, the resort has followed a thorough audit of sustainable practice, covering over 350 standards ranging from customer satisfaction, water consumption and energy use, to community involvement, waste management and internal training.

The resort has a dedicated ‘Green Team’ – a group of employees from different departments who ensure the implementation, monitoring and development of the sustainable actions at the property. Ongoing initiatives include the implementation of an effective pollution programme, the control of electric and water consumption, the respect for employees’ rights, as well as the execution of community-based CSR projects.

Mr Harold Rainfroy, General Manager at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket, stated “Obtaining this certification for the eighth year in a row reflects our property’s long-standing sustainability efforts and a firm commitment towards environmental protection and social responsibility. We will continue involving our guests, colleagues, team members, owners and business partners in our sustainable actions.”

For further information, please visit www.movenpick.com/resort-phuket-karon-beach/ or call +66 76 683 350. To stay updated, follow Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. #movenpickkaronbeach

Previous Post
Johan D'Hondt: Finding Treasure
Avatar
Partner's Material

This is a story provided by a Real Life Phuket partner. It has been edited for clarity. For enquiries send an email to sale@RealLifePhuket.com

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 84 84 55 111, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

reallifephuket
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: admin-ajax.php test was not successful. Some features may not be available.

Please visit this page to troubleshoot.

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@reallifephuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend