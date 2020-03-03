Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket: 8 Years of Green Globe Certification

The five-star Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket is a luxurious tropical resort sitting directly opposite to the scenic Karon Beach in Phuket – voted among the best beach destinations in Asia.

Green Globe recently re-certified the Phuket resort, marking eight years of continuous accreditation.

Since 2012, the resort has followed a thorough audit of sustainable practice, covering over 350 standards ranging from customer satisfaction, water consumption and energy use, to community involvement, waste management and internal training.

The resort has a dedicated ‘Green Team’ – a group of employees from different departments who ensure the implementation, monitoring and development of the sustainable actions at the property. Ongoing initiatives include the implementation of an effective pollution programme, the control of electric and water consumption, the respect for employees’ rights, as well as the execution of community-based CSR projects.

Mr Harold Rainfroy, General Manager at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket, stated “Obtaining this certification for the eighth year in a row reflects our property’s long-standing sustainability efforts and a firm commitment towards environmental protection and social responsibility. We will continue involving our guests, colleagues, team members, owners and business partners in our sustainable actions.”

For further information, please visit www.movenpick.com/resort-phuket-karon-beach/ or call +66 76 683 350.