Michelin Guide launches in Phuket (and beyond)

Michelin Guide Phuket Phang Nga (18)

Brace yourself, inspectors are coming! – here’s a warning for all restaurant owners in Phuket and Phang Nga who shoot for the stars.

And in case you were wondering, that’s inspectors of no other than the Michelin guide we are talking about. Starting today, they are hard at work reviewing entries for the 2019 edition of the Guide, which is the first ever to feature restaurants from our favourite island under the sun – Phuket.

In the process, each of the inspectors will have as many as 250 meals in restaurants ranging from street food stands to fine dining establishment. The results of their efforts will be made public by this year’s end.

What does it mean for Phuket? Based on Bangkok’s experience – where the Guide launched last year – plenty of media buzz, long lines of excited customers for the winning restaurants and even more tourists visiting the island (the Tourism Authority of Thailand hopes it’s the high-spending ones).

So, if you know a restaurant in Phuket that you think deserves Michelin’s recognition, you better enjoy it while you can. Because if it indeed does score a star, booking a table will become a challenge.

Here are some photos from the press conference announcing the Phuket and Phang Nga edition of the Michelin Guide: 

 

