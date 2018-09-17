Marriott donates 150 motorbike helmets to Phuket kids

Marriott International’s hotels and resorts in Phuket recently joined forces to host an event aimed at raising awareness about motorcycle safety among local schoolchildren.

The 2018 Helmet Painting event was held last week at Phuket Wittayalai School, one of the province’s largest high schools. This valuable CSR activity saw representatives from seven leading Marriott hotels meet with approximately 150 young students to emphasize the important messages of road safety and wearing a helmet when traveling by motorcycle.

A total of 150 motorbike helmets were handed out to first-year high school kids, who were able to paint the helmets and give them a personal design. If the helmets help to save just one of these schoolchildren from death or serious injury, the event will have been an immeasurable success.

Figures show that approximately 90 per cent of children across Thailand still don’t wear a helmet when riding to school by motorcycle with their parents or siblings. This means that every day millions of Thai kids are risking their lives simply by going to school.

Marriott International hotels taking part in the initiative included Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort; Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach; Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa; Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach; The Westin Siray Bay Resort