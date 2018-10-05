Made in the USA, Dumped in Thailand

Plastic Waste

91,505 metric tons of plastic waste have been exported from the US to Thailand in 2018. That’s 2000% more than in the previous year– reports the Guardian.

According to the Guardian report, the dramatic spike in US exports of plastic waste to South East Asia countries follows a ban on imports of such waste in China – previously world’s biggest plastic waste importer and recipient of 70% of US plastic waste export.

Even more of US plastic waste ended up in Malaysia (157,299 metric tons, an increase of 273% from 2017) while another 71,220 tons ended up in Vietnam. Those three countries were the recipients of nearly half of US plastic waste in the first six months of 2018.

Along with Britain, Germany, Japan and Mexico, US is the biggest plastic waste exporter to China.

Read the full report HERE

Maciek Klimowicz
Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

No Newer Articles
Sing up for our newsletter



47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 (0) 83 095 3843, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@RealLifePhuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend