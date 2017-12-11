Laguna Phuket 30th Anniversary

30 years ago, the Simpsons were aired on TV for the very first time, Aretha Franklin became the first woman to be introduced into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and Margaret Thatcher was elected prime minister for the third time. Also 30 years ago, Laguna Phuket was created.

To celebrate that occasion, on Friday 8 December, Laguna Phuket held an anniversary event at Banyan Café, Banyan Tree Phuket. Participated by more than 180 partners and supporters from private and public sectors in Phuket, the celebration includes an opening ceremony, artistic performances and product showcases by resorts at Laguna Phuket; Angsana Laguna Phuket, Angsana Villas Resort Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Cassia Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort and Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort, as well as leisure facility and service providers; Laguna Golf Phuket, Banyan Tree and Angsana Spas and Laguna Tours.

Stuart David Reading, Senior Vice President – Group Property Development, Laguna Banyan Tree Limited, said during his opening remarks, “More than 30 years ago, our founders have discovered this very unique location. What was once a barren land transformed into a fantastic destination with an array of Deluxe hotels, residential communities and great facilities. Today we celebrate our past achievements in making Laguna Phuket into one of Asia’s finest destinations that has become “a home” for many, our associates who have worked here with us many for more than10, 20 and more years; our guests many of which return year after year and our homeowners who have made Phuket their home. We are also proud to be known as a leader in sustainable community development with many long-term CSR programs, one of which the Laguna Phuket Kindergarten who celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year,”

“On behalf of Laguna Phuket, I would like to thank our friends and partners in Phuket who share the same vision in serving the ever-evolving tourism demands and, at the same time, preserving the valuable natural resources as well as giving back to the community,” he concluded.

