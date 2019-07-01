Issue 56 is here!

Editorial

…Saturday mornings and Sunday evenings on the beach. Dim sum and Khao Tom for breakfast. Street-side iced tea and coffee. Noodles and grilled chicken with sticky rice. Driving up the Monkey and Rang hills. Walks in yacht marinas. Friday night market in Cherng Talay and Sunday night market in Phuket Town. Riding my bicycle through rubber tree plantations. Driving around the water reservoir. All the shades of blue you can see from the Sarasin bridge. Latte with a sea view on the way down from Big Buddha hill. Nights out with lads at Phuket Jazz Festival. Sunday breakfasts at the Sikh temple. Wearing shorts to work. Loy Krathong. And flipflops every day. Sunday brunches. Picking coconuts from my neighbor’s palm tree. That swing in Bang Tao beach. Kicking back in a hammock in the garden. Low tide in Nay Yang beach. Mangos and mangosteens. The ambiance of the Vegetarian Festival. The promenade in Cape Panwa. Fresh seafood in Laem Hin. That first breath of Phuket air after stepping out from an airplane. Driving through Laguna Phuket. Watching torrential rain from my bedroom window. Banana roti from that Burmese vendor in front of 7Eleven. The curvy hill road between Layan and Naiton. Wine dinners. Public aerobic in my local park. Having family and friends visit me from half the world away. Footlong cheese. That Thai lady who sells me Moo Ping every morning. Body surfing in the first monsoon waves. Teaching my kids to swim in the sea. Pool parties. Thai BBQ. Khao Soi in that place near Bypass road. Going to a temple on Makha Bucha…

These are just some of the things I will miss when I leave this island. Thanks for all this and way, way more Phuket! It was great to know you. And without a doubt – see you again!

RL Magazine, Issue 56, July-September 2019

