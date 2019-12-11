Issue #58 is Here!

The talented chef Alessandro puts together recipes you can make at home for your Christmas dinner. We stay a night at the serene Villa Tantawan Resort & Spa and read up on the latest from UWC Thailand head of mindfulness, Lucy Keller. Then there’s the breakdown on the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous, an authentic Italian Christmas by Luca Ciní, and we get ready for the Thailand Yacht Show 2020.

Our talented contributors update us on education, health & wellness, property, a remote village in Morrocco, adventure rides in Phuket and a lot more. There’s also a special treat from our friends and associates across the island!

It’s a jam-packed issue, and we’re excited to share it with you. But first, a note from our publisher:

What does new mean to us?

We spend much time paying attention to new things. We wait for summer, winter, a new day, a new year. New projects are being built in Phuket, new hotels and restaurants are opening – new places to see, new places to be.

But in the New Year, we always wait for a miracle. We were taught from childhood that desires come true during the holidays. Someone writes a letter to Santa Claus, and on December 25th finds a gift under the Christmas tree. Everyone believes in miracles. Even when you become big and kind of smart, you don’t forget that there are miracles.

We, as the RealLife team, believe that the biggest miracle is not in the new. It is what we already have. These are beloved and close people, friends, health – this is what we love and what we value.

My wish for everyone this year is to learn to distinguish important from insignificant; to be content, to appreciate what seems simple, and not wait for tomorrow, but appreciate the joy of today.