Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa Welcomes Yi-Fan Chu as Executive Chef

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa is pleased to announce Chef Yi-Fan Chu has been appointed as the resort’s new Executive Chef.

With over 15 years’ experience around the world, Chef Yi-Fan has developed an impressive reputation for excellent food service and creative culinary concepts. The Chef grew up in Taiwan and then California, and discovered his passion for food at an early age when he helped his mother in the kitchen. He then acquired his culinary expertise at the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Program at California School of Culinary Arts, followed by a number of high-end hotels and restaurants in Germany, The United States, Thailand and Vietnam.

Before joining Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa Chef Yi-Fan was the Executive Chef at the Mia Saigon, a luxury resort in Ho Chi Minh Vietnam, where he was part of the pre-opening in designing the resort’s kitchens and culinary identity.

Chef Yi-Fan is no stranger to Phuket, where he previously served as the Executive Chef at The Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa, Dusit D2 and as Executive Sous Chef at Angsana Laguna Phuket. Continually looking for new challenges, Chef Yi-Fan competed on The Iron Chef Thailand in 2014 and 2018 with great results and a final battle ending as a tie. He also feels very personally connected to Phuket as the island is home to his wife and son.

On moving back to Phuket, Chef Yi-Fan said: “It feels like coming home to, and I am delighted to be part of the Hilton family.”

“I am really excited about working with the team here and especially developing the young culinary talent at Hilton Phuket,” he added.

Chef Yi-fan says his work is “for the love of food”, believing that every meal is an opportunity for gastronomical discovery.