“This school is a game changer and a mind changer […] it changes the lives of children, empowering them to take matters into their own hands, and make a change,” we recently wrote in our profile of Yaowawit school in Kapong, Phang Nga. And now this game-changing school needs your help.

In late August 2018, landslides caused by heavy rains hit Yaowawit. Plummeting land, rocks, and debris took down most of the grounds the school buildings once stood firmly upon. The school activities and the lives of 144 children, 50 teachers and caretakers who make up the Yaowawit family have been disrupted.

In order to resume daily learning activities and education services to the children and local community three of the school buildings, the dormitory and learning facilities need to be rebuilt. And you can help make it happen. And not just with your money. Here is how:

Charitable Act at Check-in or Check-Out

Do you run a hotel? And Airbnb? A guesthouse? World travellers have grown accustomed to being asked to make donations when checking in or out at hotels. The contributions can be as small as 1 USD and completely voluntary. With a small donation, the guests get a sense of community and feel that they leave a piece of them behind when leaving Phuket.

Charity Dinner at your F&B Outlet

Phuket restaurant owners make their guests happy on an everyday basis. And now they can do more, by organizing a food event with the proceeds going towards supporting a specific, local cause. This is a good opportunity to engage your patrons with your CSR mission.

Donation Box at Cashier Counters

Business owners know well that a small change can make a big difference. Yaowawit donation box can be placed at cashier counters for customers to make a small gesture to help children in need, rebuild their school and their lives. It literally serves as a way to put your small change to big use.

Spread the news

The technology we are blessed – emails, smartphones, special media, was meant to bring us closer together. Use it to that goal and help rally people around a worthy cause. Please share this story with your contacts and remember to use #RebuildYaowawit on your social media posts and tags.

Direct Donation

It will only take a minute or two for you to donate and your generosity will be instantly put into effect via the direct earmarked relief fund.

Siam Commercial Bank

Account: 533-2-42493-8 (Yaowawit School)

SWIFT: SICOTHBK

Commerzbank AG Essen

Account: 122232203 (Yaowawit School)

IBAN: DE43360400390122232203

BIC/ SWIFT: COBADEFFXXX

Yaowawit is an educational institution registered under the Ministry of Education of Thailand, therefore, your contribution is tax deductible.

#RebuildYaowawit

For more information, please contact info@yaowawit.org or 092 959 4585