Helmets on!

Marriott International’s resorts in Phuket joined forces to host an event aimed to raise awareness about the motorcycle safety among Thai children.

Almost 60 children from Siray Bay High School attended the event which was held at The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, to learn about road safety and the importance of wearing a helmet when travelling by motorcycle.

Marriott International hotels taking part in the initiative included The Westin Siray Bay Resort &Spa, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, The Naka Resort and JW Marriott Resort and Spa