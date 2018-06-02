Helmets on!

Marriott International’s resorts in Phuket joined forces to host an event aimed to raise awareness about the motorcycle safety among Thai children.

Almost 60 children from Siray Bay High School attended the event which was held at The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, to learn about road safety and the importance of wearing a helmet when travelling by motorcycle.

Marriott International hotels taking part in the initiative included The Westin Siray Bay Resort &Spa, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, The Naka Resort and JW Marriott Resort and Spa

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

Sing up for our newsletter

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 (0) 83 095 3843, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

Follow us on Instagram
RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

RL Magazine Issue 50 Cover

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@RealLifePhuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend