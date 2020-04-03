Groceries Delivered! A quick guide to getting your essentials home while you #stopthespread.

As much as we’re still able to get out and pick up groceries during the day in Phuket, it’s still a much better idea to stay home and avoid exposing yourself – and others – to a possible COVID-19 infection. To help you keep safe, healthy and comfortable, here is a handy list of online grocery shopping options!

You’ll have the full range of options online you’d be able to find at one of Tesco Lotus’ large physical locations. Either run a quick search for what you need or go through their list of categories for a more comprehensive list of available items. A mobile app is available for Android here and iOs here.

There’s one on every corner waiting to rescue you with a coffee, an emergency raincoat, a tray of eggs, some delicious mama noodles. You’ll be surprised what you can find in one of these convenience stores – more so on their online store. Just don’t expect to find fresh vegetables here. There’s a mobile app you can download for Android here, and iOs here.

Part of Central Group, you’ll find all your usual convenience and grocery needs when you visit Tops Online and the Central Food Hall portal, as well as a comprehensive array of international brands from Japan, Korea, the UK, Spain, the US, New Zealand, Australia and more. Tops’ mobile app is available for Android here and iOs here. You can also access tops through the Grab app which we highlighted in a previous article. Just open up Grab and navigate to ‘Groceries’.

If you already have the Lazada app (and you probably do), all you need do is navigate over to the ‘Supermarket’ tab on the app’s homepage, and there you go! Check out Lazada’s app for Android here, and iOs here.

Villa Market’s online store offers the same highest quality local and international brands as their physical store. Expect fresh produce and meat, decadent baked goods and all your essentials delivered to your door. Visit the online store here, and download their VPlus Wallet app for Android here and iOs here.

It’s worth noting that the huge demand for online shopping and delivery directly affects product availability and delivery times, so be sure to order in advance as far as possible and plan for potential delays.

Remember to #beinformed #behealthy #besafe and #bekind!