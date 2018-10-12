Google Translate can now read Thai

The recent update of the popular Google Translate app adds visual translation capabilities for 13 new languages, including Thai.

The visual translation feature, which allows for translating foreign script by simply pointing the phone’s camera on it, has been first introduced in 2015. Initially, the service supported 27 languages, but today’s addition of Thai, Punjabi, Bengali, Vietnamese and other brings that number up to 50.

The update started rolling out yesterday. Once it reaches your device, to use it simply tap the camera icon in the Google Translate app, point it at the Thai text and the (more or less correct) translation will appear on the screen. The updates will be available for both iOS and Android versions of the app.

Feel free to send in all the hilarious translations of local Thai menus, street signs, forms and other that will surely result from the update.

Download Google Translate for Android or iOS

Source: The Verge