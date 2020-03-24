COVID-19: Be Informed, Be Healthy, Be Safe, Be Kind.

As the Coronavirus, COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, and in light of the government’s actions to control its effects on the people of Thailand, we put together a few tips on how to keep yourself and those around you Informed, healthy and safe.

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

Be Informed

Nothing could be worse during a pandemic than being unaware of the reality of the situation at hand. In all the media coverage and social media content, it may prove challenging to identify the truth and what is just hysteria. As you look for information, ensure your sources are credible. Seek information from medical experts, the world health organisation or your local health authorities. It is also essential, and your responsibility as a member of society that you not spread misinformation through your networks.

Be Healthy

 

Practice good hygiene; wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, If you need to sneeze or cough, do so into a tissue, your elbow or shirt. Take vitamin supplements to strengthen your immunity. If you feel sick, call your doctor ahead of your visit and get yourself checked early. It’s also easy to become panicked and stressed in a time like this, so try to take a moment to breathe and think through things in an informed, logical manner. This will help keep you calm.

 

Be Safe

Avoid shaking hands and touching your face, as this is one of the main ways you can contract the virus. Try to stay clear of large social gatherings, where the risk of coming in to contact with an infected individual is higher – social distancing is one of the most important ways we can each decrease the spread of the virus. 

Be Kind

Everything is up in the air the world over at the moment. Still, it is crucial that we each do our part in taking care of one another and giving those more vulnerable a fighting chance to get through the pandemic. It is up to each of us as individuals to prevent stigma and show empathy to one another. We’re all in this together!

For more information and advice for the public, visit the WHO’s dedicated public advice page here.

Be Informed, Be Healthy, Be Safe and Be Kind!

Previous Post
Leading Yachts of the World, Powered by AVA Software, Cruises to Asia Pacific Debut
Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 84 84 55 111, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

reallifephuket

Real Life In Phuket 🌴
RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@reallifephuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend