COVID-19: Be Informed, Be Healthy, Be Safe, Be Kind.

As the Coronavirus, COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, and in light of the government’s actions to control its effects on the people of Thailand, we put together a few tips on how to keep yourself and those around you Informed, healthy and safe.

Be Informed

Nothing could be worse during a pandemic than being unaware of the reality of the situation at hand. In all the media coverage and social media content, it may prove challenging to identify the truth and what is just hysteria. As you look for information, ensure your sources are credible. Seek information from medical experts, the world health organisation or your local health authorities. It is also essential, and your responsibility as a member of society that you not spread misinformation through your networks.

Be Healthy

Practice good hygiene; wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, If you need to sneeze or cough, do so into a tissue, your elbow or shirt. Take vitamin supplements to strengthen your immunity. If you feel sick, call your doctor ahead of your visit and get yourself checked early. It’s also easy to become panicked and stressed in a time like this, so try to take a moment to breathe and think through things in an informed, logical manner. This will help keep you calm.

Be Safe

Avoid shaking hands and touching your face, as this is one of the main ways you can contract the virus. Try to stay clear of large social gatherings, where the risk of coming in to contact with an infected individual is higher – social distancing is one of the most important ways we can each decrease the spread of the virus.

Be Kind Be Kind

Everything is up in the air the world over at the moment. Still, it is crucial that we each do our part in taking care of one another and giving those more vulnerable a fighting chance to get through the pandemic. It is up to each of us as individuals to prevent stigma and show empathy to one another. We’re all in this together!

For more information and advice for the public, visit the WHO’s dedicated public advice page here.

Be Informed, Be Healthy, Be Safe and Be Kind!