The island-wide beach cleanup organized by the Phuket Hotels Association and slated to take place this morning (Saturday, September 16) has been cancelled at the last moment, due to difficult weather conditions.

Just yesterday, in a statement signed by the Association’s president Anthony Lark, the organizers confirmed that simultaneous cleanup of all Phuket beaches will proceed as planned. This changed this morning as the weather in Phuket showed no signs of improving.

“Good morning, as we are experiencing even more severe weather and many hotels have cancelled the beach cleanup in their area. In the interest of safety, sadly we advise everybody that it is unrealistic to continue with the event today. Stay safe and dry, thank you for all your efforts.” a statement on the event’s Facebook Page reads.

