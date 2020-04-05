Blue Tree Helps Support the Phuket Community

Starting Saturday 4th April 2020, Blue Tree Phuket will prepare and deliver 150 lunch boxes daily to the Patong Thesaban who will then help distribute these to those in need of daily meals. Should the need arise Blue Tree will also be able to extend this support to other areas.

The recent notice issued by the Healthy Ministry to Phuket officials is urging Patong residents to stay home and not venture out of doors, this impacts the daily lives of local residents who need to go out to get supplies of essential daily needs and food items. Blue Tree’s support program will help ease this situation and in turn, may potentially reduce the risk of people coming into contact with and or spreading the virus.

“We are humbled to be able to offer our helping hand to the Phuket community during this time of need. Stay positive and stay safe everyone – together we can beat this!”