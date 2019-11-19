4 Top Awards Scored by Dream Phuket Hotel and Spa

The Haute Grandeur Global Awards is regarded as the world’s leading hospitality service awards initiative. This year, Dream Phuket Hotel and Spa picked up a total of 4 major awards at this year’s ceremony at the St. Regis Kuala Lumpur in October.

The Haute Grandeur Awards recognizes outstanding performance in the delivery of hotel, spa and restaurant experiences across 192 countries in 7 continents. Receiving an award in an industry as competitive as hospitality is considered the pinnacle of achievement in the global market.

Amidst the representatives of the world’s finest hotels, restaurants and spas gathering at this year’s highly-anticipated awards presentations, Thailand’s Dream Phuket Hotel and Spa walked away with 4 awards. Dream Hotel picked up the awards for Best Design Hotel in Thailand as well as Best Rooftop View Hotel in Thailand for its chich Vu Bar, while Dream’s Sanctuary Spa also scooped the awards for Best Hotel Spa in Asia and Best Spa Manager in Thailand.

On hand to accept the awards, Dream’s Hotel’s Director of Business and Brand Development, Mrs Caryll McDonald said: “It’s a great honour for us to receive this global recognition for what we are trying to do at Dream”. Also representing Dream at the event, Ms Patsada Sattacharoen, Executive Assistant Manager for Marketing added, “We’re building something unique and special at Dream, and tonight shows that all the work we have put in is bringing in results, not only through satisfied guests but also with these global awards”.