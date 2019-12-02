We’re A Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous Media Partner!

Having worked closely with the Kata Rocks team in the last few years, Real Life Phuket Magazine is once again a proud media partner of the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous

“The Superyacht Rendezvous has seen stunning year on year growth from the first event only 4 years ago. It’s been an honour for us to not only be a part of that growth but to see the positive exposure it has brought to the yachting scene in Phuket…” said Raisa Sheludkina, publisher of Real Life Phuket. “…with all of Phuket’s attractions and the surrounding islands to visit, the event is an excellent show of the island’s lifestyle for yachting enthusiasts.”

The 2019 event is set to be the most exciting edition of the annual superyacht industry event. New additions to the event’s calendar include an exclusive Beach BBQ at InterContinental Phuket Resort, the inaugural Charity Gala for the International Seakeepers Society and Phuket-based Oceans For All and an art exhibition in support of The Fin Arts and Elephant Parade.

The invite-only event will draw the créme de la créme of international and Phuket society to the four days’ showcase of some of the world’s most exquisite vessels. Industry-leading manufacturer Sunseeker Yachts will, for the first time, join this year’s rendezvous, bringing with them an entire fleet of their most luxurious superyachts.

