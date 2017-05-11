As much as we’d love to simply be ourselves, we are affected by those around us as well as by those before us – our parents, grandparents, ancestors. The baggage we carry through life can determine the quality of our human interactions and relationships. The upcoming “Family and Spiritual Constellations” workshop at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center aims to show the participant’s that the past is not “stuck in the past”, but can be dealt with, for better present and future.

The concept of our ancestry affecting our current relationships was explored by a German psychotherapist Bert Hellinger. Hellinger spent over half a century studying and treating families, to find out that many destructive familial patterns of anxiety, depression, anger, alcoholism and even illness end up being “taken on” as family characteristics that simply belong with it.

The alleviate the stigma which gets carried forward from generation to generation, he developed a unique approach to healing, which combines both western therapeutic sources and indigenous spiritual traditions. Called Family Constellation, it reaches deep into certain unconscious entanglements of family patterns – both present and past – which can affect present day wellbeing, relationships, work life and more.

Does it work? Best way to find out is to attend the two-day “Family and Spiritual Constellations” workshop at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center, facilitated by Marco Economides, who has been working in the field of holistic therapies for more than 7 years. He is a certified facilitator of Family Constellations – a method he studied under different teachers in Italy and abroad over the course of last decade

The workshop takes place on May 27 and 28. Tickets are priced at 6000 THB (advance deposit is required) and include lunch at Santosa Vegan Restaurant on both days. For bookings call +66 (0) 76 330 600 or email: andrea@santosaphuket.com