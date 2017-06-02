What do four women from the Balmain Sailing Club, a current S80 Australian state champion, a winemaker and Farr yachts have in common? Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017 is the answer as two crews from Australia are heading up to Phuket for some warm weather sailing 19-23 July at the 14th edition of the Raceweek.

Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek has seen a growing number of charterers and sailors from Australia taking part each year and this is in large part due to the excellent regatta experience and also to the fact that Phuket Raceweek offers a warm weather alternative to the cold of Australia in July.

“The weather in Perth has just turned bloody cold, so we are all looking to get over there to enjoy ourselves and thaw out for a few days,” said Con Macarlino who has competed at Phuket Raceweek and is coming back for more.

Other Aussie sailors to join this year’s regatta include Sydney’s Balmain Sailing Club’s Lyn Evans, Wanda Carter, Karen Abel and Celine Rousseau, known as the Balmain Girls. Lyn has been sailing since she was six years old, Wanda is a self-confessed “boat tart”, Karen a carpenter and Celine a winemaker, and together they have sailed at regattas all over Australia. It was at the 2016 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week that they decided to give Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek a go.

“The Balmain Girls had been recommended to Phuket Raceweek by club members, who had taken part in the event before, and who had a great time,” said Stuart Compton of Phuket charter company Sailescapes, who firmed up the charter.

“Together they will be competing as an all-female team on the well-presented Farr 1104 Farrgo Express which has podiumed at every Raceweek it has competed in so far, so there’s plenty of pressure on the ladies to deliver the goods!” he added.

But it’s not just the Australians who crave some of Phuket’s sun, waves and wind. This year’s edition of the Raceweek attracts participants from around Asia and as far afield as Russia and the UK, all eager to compete in what has become a “must do” destination regatta, and the opening event of the 2017/18 AsianYachting Grand Prix championship.

Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek will take place 19 – 23 July, 2017 headquartered at Cape Panwa Hotel.

Learn more on phuketraceweek.com