The internet will tell you that losing weight is easy…except that it’s not! If you’ve tried, you know we’re telling the truth. The good news is that hard doesn’t mean impossible. With the right plan and good support, you can do it. And if you are in or planning to come to Phuket, the exact right kind of support awaits you on the island, at Thanyapura.

Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort is breaking new grounds with its innovative lifestyle modification program called “Reshape & Recharge” aimed at empowering guests to make intelligent choices about healthy lifestyle.

Being the only resort in Phuket to offer medically-guided holistic weight loss, detox, de-stress and hormone balancing programs, Thanyapura goes beyond providing weight loss and exercise regimens but introduces consultations, diagnostics, treatments and fitness plans, group training activities and plant-based cuisine.



Up to 70 percent of all diseases are preventable through “lifestyle modification,” and those begin… in the mind. Thanyapura offers education and empowerment to patients to make the right decisions and their team of medical doctors, wellness advisors, nutritionists and Olympic-level coaches concentrate on preventive care and alternative treatments with fewer chemicals and scalpels.

