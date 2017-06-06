Japanese runner Nakajima Hiroki won this year’s edition of Laguna Phuket Marathon with a time of 02:34:57.6, more than 30 minutes ahead of second place finisher David Escolar Ballesteros of Spain. Third to cross the finish line was a Taiwanese athlete Cheng-Ya Sha followed by another Spaniard Zigor Iturrieta who arrived just 50 seconds later.

In the female race, a Japanese long-distance specialist Inoue Tomomi was the runaway winner in a time of 03:10:34.6. Portugal’s Ana Ferreira arrived at the finish 20 minutes with the third spot on the podium secured by Martyna Jakobczyk from Poland.

Championing Hiroki beat the last year’s winning time by almost three minutes, but that’s not the only record set by this year’s Laguna Phuket Marathon. With more than 7,000 runners from more than 50 countries participating, including 1600 in the Marathon distance alone, it was the largest field of Marathon runners ever at the Laguna Phuket Marathon.

Top three overall results in all distances:

Marathon (Male)

Nakajima Hiroki (JPN), 02:34:57.6.

David Escolar Ballesteros (ESP), 03:05:16.6

Cheng-Ya Sha (TWN), 03:09:03.5

Marathon (Female)

Inoue Tomomi (JPN), 03:10:34.6

Ana Ferreira (PRT), 03:31:06.0

Martyna Jakobczyk (POL), 03:38:19.6

Half Marathon (Male)

Danchai Pumkong (THA), 01:19:37.6

Rattakarn Lamanee (THA), 01:23:51.7

Thirapong Yongthio (THA), 01:24:24.4

Half Marathon (Female)

Elle Brookes (AUS), 01:38:38.4

Patteera Ruengjai (THA), 01:45:04.2

Benjamas Phujit (THA), 01:45:53.2

10.5km (Male)

Marcus Ong (SIN), 00:36:24.4

Danchai Pankong (THA), 00:37:59.0

Mark Honsa (PHI), 00:38:32.2

10.5km (Female)

Immogen Simmonds (GBR), 00:39:41.1

Ling Er Choo (SIN), 00:43:56.8

Claire Adorna (PHL), 00:47:52.1

5km (Male)

Rattakarn Lamanee (THA), 00:17:38.0

Thirapong Yongthio (THA), 00:18:44.3

Samuel Canavan (AUS), 00:19:28.7

5km (Female)

Hayley Newman (AUS), 00:20:26.6

Thirajit Boonsaen (THA), 00:23:39.1

Justina Zeng (SIN), 00:23:47.9

Learn more on www.phuketmarathon.com or www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon.