Spectacular location, inspiring speakers and a theme that appeals to all those, who believe in self-improvement as a way to better quality of life – it’s no wonder that JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s Mandara “Reboot & Reevaluate Your Healthy Reality Check” series is such success. And is now coming back for another edition.

5th to be precise, which will take place from June 15 to 18 and promises to be the most exciting and comprehensive one yet. This edition of what can be, in very general terms, called a “wellness workshop” was designed to motivate and educate those in attendance about health and fitness, aromatherapy, mediation, art therapy and much more.

Lasting four days and three nights the program will welcome renowned wellness practitioners for a series of workshops. Among invited experts is Hayden Rhodes who will offer insight on nutrition and fitness (for an extensive interview with Hayden see the latest issue of RL Phuket Magazine, available in over 300 premium locations in Phuket); Craig Burton, who will tackle the problem of blood sugar, proteins, lipids, inflammatory markers and other factors determining personal health challenges; Kim White, whose Workshop Talks and Classes will focus on yoga and meditation; and Christine Reilly, a gifted artist who will introduce the concept of halting through art .

Priced at 25.000 THB ++ per person, the program package includes all meals, two spa massage treatments at Mandara Spa and daily seminars and activities with practitioners. And for those who cannot partake in the complete program, day package and single classes are available. Additionally, those who book before May 31 will receive a 15% discount.

For bookings contact Mandara Spa Director, Linda Overman at linda.overman@marriotthotels.com or +66 76 338 000 ext. 3752. For more information, visit jwmarriottphuketresort.com