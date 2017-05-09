Phuket’s sees plenty of new resort’s openings each year, but few manage to make an impression as big as Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa in Nai Yang Beach. The resort, which is about to celebrate one year since its opening, has just been recognized at the inaugural Asia Awards of Excellence, recently held in Macau.

Marriott Nai Yang was names the “Most Excellent Family Hotel in Asia” during a glittering awards ceremony which showcased the finest hotels and resorts in the region, recognizing those that are committed to raising standards, exceeding expectations and offering the ultimate guest experiences.

“It is an exceptional honor for the resort to receive this very first award,” said the resort’s manager David Ippersiel, “With our rich combination of Thai hospitality, international amenities, innovation and an unsurpassed location, we believe that our resort is ideal for families visiting Phuket,” he added.

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach is also nominated for the “Best Interior Design” award at the Asia Property Awards 2017.

