It’s hard to believe that it’s been only one year since Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach opened in Phuket. Praised for the level of service and scenic views – to name just a few of its many qualities – in this that short time the resort managed to established a strong reputation among Phuket’s visitors. And now, to celebrate its first anniversary, it gives away not one but three precious awards.

The prizes in the competition running until May 31 on the resort’s Facebook page are worth more than 55,000 THB each and come in the form of a western style wedding ceremony or vows renewal. The three lucky winning couples will experience a western-style ceremony (Bohemian theme) on the beach with floral headband for the brides, and bouquet of flowers altar with centerpiece.

After the wedding at the date of their choosing, each couple will enjoy a one-night stay in Garden Cabana Pool Access Room with including breakfast and a bottle of Champagne

For a chance to win visit the resort’s Facebook page