But Mauritius is a close second and there are some rising stars on the horizon – according to trave experts at Southall Travel

According to Suthall Travel booking data, Phuket is the top long haul destination for British holidaymakers in 2017 while Mauritius occupies the second position. Indian Goa and the Indonesian island of Bali made it to the top five as well.

In the long haul city break category Bangkok came in third, right after Abu Dabi and Dubai and followed by Las Vegas and Kuala Lumpur.

But there are also some newcomers to the list, threatening the dominance of Thailand in future rankings. Vietnam saw a 22% increase in bookings compared to last year while bookings to Myanmar increased by 15%. Bookings to Bali were up by almost 40% since last year.

In a report by the Scottish Sun, Jaymin Borkhatria, Southall Travel’s Sales Director at said: “For many years, Thailand has been a popular long-haul beach holiday destination among British holidaymakers and this year it has become our biggest seller.”

“The launch of direct flights to destinations such as Vietnam and Chile have had a very positive effect on the demand for holidays in those destinations and we expect those numbers to grow over the coming months,” he added.

Original report in the Scottish Sun