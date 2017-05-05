The hotel industry owes a lot to Phuket. The island’s natural beauty, unique culture and vibrant traditions made it an ideal spot for growth of tourism, allowing the hotels and resorts to flourish with it. Through the years, many of them kept coming up with ways to give back to the local community, through a variety of CSR programs and initiatives, but now they decided to join forces for a good cause. To that goal, Phuket Hotel Association, which formed back in 2016, is about to throw its inaugural PHAB event on May 13.

Taking place at the Latitude Marquee in Laguna Phuket the event will see 55 members of the Association come together with a list of over 300 guests for a gala dinner. Signature cocktails will be provided by leading hotel mixologists and the island’s most respected chefs will take care of local and integrational fare. A far as the entertainment goes, one the bill for the night are a 6-peace swing band accompanying Mark Zitti, a UK X Factor finalist Marcus Collins and a set by DJ Benjay. But while the evening’s cocktails, dining and entertainment will be of top notch quality, guaranteed by some of the biggest names in Phuket’s hospitality, the ultimate goal of the event is more noble than to simply have fun.

PHAB’s aim is do some good for our island by financing 20 hospitality scholarships and traineeships, open exclusively to Phuket locals. The minimum od 3.5 million THB needed to finance the internships will be raised, not only through ticket sale but through silent auctions held at the event. The collected funds will help fund future Phuket hoteliers to gain qualifications and experience at local educational establishments such as Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Rajabhat University and other.

The tickets for the event are priced at 3,900 THB per person (4900 THB with a free flow of Champagne and Priority Seating) and include a buffet dinner and free flow of selected beverages. But even if you can’t make it for the main event on May 13, you can help raise funds for local talent while getting something in return. An extensive catalogue of items on auction is available HERE with some great deals for hotel stays in the region and beyond, as well as other attractive items up for grabs.

For more information, visit PHAB website