If you are looking for something new to add to your health and wellness routine, but are worried about being stretched past your comfort-zone in a normal yoga class, you might want to try Yin Yoga.

With its gentle approach and focus on the mental as much as the physical, Yin Yoga is a low intensity exercise that can help give balance into your life.

Yoga Instructor Arnell ‘Daniel’ Garcia is introducing the increasingly popular meditative style of Yin Yoga to Angsana Laguna Phuket, where he will be leading both group and private classes.

“Yin Yoga offers a more meditative approach with a less physical focus. Yoga practitioners specialising in other styles will often try to access deeper tissue and many of the postures focus on joints.

“As one ages, flexibility in the joints decreases and Yin Yoga is a wonderful way to maintain that flexibility, while not pushing yourself too hard,” says Daniel.

Daniel also notes that meditation is an important part of Yin Yoga practice and can be used in your everyday life.

“Meditation balances our body and mind and is an integral part of life. Beginners who do their very first yoga lesson might not practice all of the poses after the class, but meditation can easily be done anywhere and anytime,” says Daniel.

Born in Philippines, Daniel was professionally trained and certified by Way, a European Academy for Yoga and Holistic Health affiliated with Yoga Alliance International, USA.

To mark the arrival of Daniel, Angsana Laguna Phuket is inviting guests to enjoy a complimentary group session or private session chargeable at THB 800++ every Thursday to Monday from 8.30am to 5.30 pm at the Yoga Studio facing a tranquil lagoon. Yoga for kids and prenatal Yoga is also available.

For more information contact the Angsana Fitness Centre on: 076 358 500.