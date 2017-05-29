What’s better? A few weeks of well-deserved vacation or a short, five-day holiday? You might be quick to opt for the first choice but hold your horses. Five days might be just as good, if not better than a lengthy time off, if you use them right. How? The “Sense of Wellness” program at Banyan Tree Phuket sounds like just the thing.

With just five days of holidays to spare, you have no time to waste and need to make the most of each moment. To do that, some guidance will come in handy. At Banyan Tree Phuket this will be provided by a world-renowned traditional healer, Master Jason Chan who has dedicated his life to passing on the benefits of his “Infinite Arts”.

“We are part of nature and it follows that we are affected by the same patterns, cycles, flow, change and movement of the natural laws,” Jason once said.” It is from these ancient sources of wisdom that the “Infinite Arts” have drawn their unique view of life.”

Infinite Arts will be the foundation of Banyan Trees five days four nights “Sense of Wellness” experience designed to allow those in attendance to unwind and reconnect with inner peace through a series of engaging classes and activities, featuring two special healing sessions by Master Jason Chan as a highlight.

Running from July 6 to 10 and available for guests staying in the Signature Pool Villas or Grand Two-Bedroom Pool Villas, the experience will begin with a naturopathic health consultation after arrival at the resort, along with a gift of a traditional healing kit, a dinner at the hotel’s signature Saffron restaurant, followed by an in-villa aroma bath.

The following days seek to restore the balance of mind, body and spirit through guided lessons in yoga, Thai boxing and Pilates conducted at the beachfront, as well as healthy cooking and handicrafts workshops. A boat trip is included for guests to enjoy the sceneries of the Laguna Phuket. In addition, guests can look forward to an award-winning Banyan Tree Spa treatment. Participants will also get the opportunity to learn the art of Infinite Tai Chi and Infinite Chi Kung from the creator himself, Master Jason Chan. Voted as one of the leading evolutionaries in United Kingdom, his teachings have enlightened generations of students and spiritual seekers. Not this is what we call making the best one’s time!

To find out more send an email to phuket@banyantree.com or call +66 76 372 400. To book a villa Banyan tree click here.