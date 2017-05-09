If consistency is a measure of success (and it is!) than Kata Rocks found the perfect formula with its Collective Series. And now the island trendiest event is coming back for its 9th edition, on May 28.

Launched back in 2015 Collective Series took the island by storm with its combination of extraordinary cocktails, food and atmosphere. Each event comes with a different, exciting theme and focuses on boutique spirits, cocktails or wines, paired with top notch food from Kata Rock’s kitchen and served at the resort’s signature poolside lounge, further elevating the sensory experience.

Kata Rocks Collective Series 9, titled “Organic Food & Organic Wine” will match food with wines – both organic – from the Lethbridge Winery, Victoria Australia. Kata Rocks’ culinary team used only the freshest local ingredients in making of the pass around dishes which are both healthy and uncompromisingly delectable.

All this will be presented with a sizeable serving of wine knowledge, delivered by Lethbridge Winery’s own winemaker Ray Nadeson who will explain the intricacies of the fast growing organic wine sector. Ray’s award winning wines gracing the event’s wine list include Chardonnay 2016, Pinot Noir 2013, and Great Western Shiraz 2014.

The event runs from 6 to 8:30 pm, admission is priced at THB 1800 net per guest and includes organic food and free flow of organic wines.

Advance bookings are required. For enquiries please email dining@katarocks.com. For more information visit the event’s page on Facebook