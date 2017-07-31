If I begin this story with some math, will you keep reading? We’ll be counting awards. And in case of Phuket’s Kata Rocks, there is a lot to count. In a few short years since 2010, the resort gathered no less than 45 international awards and regional accolades. But with Kata Rocks things are constantly changing and moving forward, and so 45 is now in the past, with two new prizes the resort took home at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2017 and the World Luxury Spa Awards 2017.

First of the two was awarded to Kata Rocks Oceanfront Restaurant for its spectacular setting – and anyone who’s ever dined at the resort, knows that its title of best ‘Luxury Scenic Setting in Asia’ is well deserved. Kata Rocks’ Oceanfront Restaurant spotlights the resort’s spectacular location overlooking the Andaman Sea with sunsets to die for.

And same goes for the Kata Rocks’ Infinite Luxury Spa – if you’ve tried it, the ‘Luxury Boutique Spa: Global Winner’ accolade will be no surprise to you. Especially that Spa received that award for a third consecutive year, having also taken home World Luxury Spa honors in 2015 and 2016.

“These awards are a true testament not only to the service excellence our Resort and Phuket offers, but also speaks to our colleagues who warmly share their island home, ‘the land of smiles’ and signature Thai hospitality with our guests,” said Scott Toon, Kata Rocks’ General Manager.

Winners were selected from more than 1,000 entrants in a public tally that saw more than 100,000 votes cast.

