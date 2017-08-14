JW Marriott Phuket Celebrates Mother’s Day by giving to Mother Nature

She gives life, she provides and nurtures – Mother, Mother Earth, Mother Nature. As Thais celebrate the annual Mother’s Day on August 12, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa pay homage to nature, by giving back.

To that goal, the 5-star Phuket beach hotel, in collaboration with Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation and its business partners of “Marine Turtle Declaration for Mai Khao”, has arranged “The Beach Cabbage Planting” hands-on activity at their hotel’s beachfront.

General Manager of JW Marriott Phuket, Oriol Montal presided over the opening ceremony and joined his associates and Sirinat National Park officers, to plant no less than 1700 beach cabbage seedlings along Mai Khao beach. Beach cabbage, also known as Sea lettuce is a flowering plant used to prevent coastal erosion, for landscaping as well as a traditional medicine.

Back in March 2015 JW Marriot Phuket, along with 10 other hospitality operators, 3 government sectors and Mai Khao Marine Turtle foundation, signed a declaration on sea turtle nesting site conservation and rehabilitation at Mai Khao Beach and this latest in line of pro-environment beach activates is yet another sign of its commitment to that idea.

“Taking care of the planet is like taking care of our home and community. We all continue to exercise environmental initiative programs, in order to protect and care for Marine Turtle and Mai Khao Community,” said the GM.