It must be a day of anniversaries. Earlier today we informed you about a one-year anniversary competition at Phuket Marriott Resort, and now it’s time for some more celebrations. This time at the southern tip of the island, at the Rock Salt restaurant.

When it opened a year ago, Rack Salt restaurant at The Nai Harn first amazed us with its location on the northern tip of the perfect crescent of sand that the award-wining Nai Harn beach is. But accolades for great ambiance and food soon followed, along with a long list of memorable events, including the spectacular “Best Rosé in Thailand” led by no other than the legendary wine guru James Suckling.

And now Mr. Suckling is to return to The Nai Harn for the second edition of the “Best Rosé in Thailand” competition, on May 12. Judging by what it looked like last year, an ocean great wine is to be expected, along with spot on food pairings and a chilled out atmosphere usually invoked by a glass of two of pink-hued wine.

But before the details of that event are announced, Rock Salt will celebrate its first birthday on May 6. The evening’s special menu will include fin de Claire oysters, Andaman calamari, a Fire Ball dessert and more; the happy hour will run all night and will include one of the wines awarded at the “Best Rosé in Thailand” event – the Whispering Angel, while complimentary canapes and two DJ sets will get you right into a party mood.

You can make a booking on fbreservation@thenaiharn.com and visit thenaiharn.com for more information.