What is there not to love about the rainy season in Phuket? There is still plenty of sun, crowds thin down and there is still enough events taking place on the island to make it a place well worth a visit.

One of the highlights of this summer on the island will be the highly-anticipated Singha Phuket Open 2017 golf tournament, held at the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket. Lasting a whole week from May 22-28 it will feature male and female individual competitions, as well as a separate pro-am team event, while an Open Event Expo will showcase exclusive golf-related merchandise. Golfing and shopping – sounds like fun!

Another big event of this rainy season in Phuket is Asia’s first Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress held at Banyan Tree Phuket. Taking place from May 2-4, this annual event brings together more than 400 leading wedding planners and organizers from around the world to network, brainstorm, coordinate opportunities and in between it all – enjoy themselves. The choice of Thailand as the hosting country is no surprise – the Kingdom is ranked as Asia’s best wedding destination – and neither is the venue – Laguna Wedding Chapel and affiliated Laguna Phuket properties have been providing excellent wedding services for years.

But there is more than events to convince you to give Phuket a try in the low season. It is the time that the island’s resorts do their best to attract more guests – that is you. We expect to see a long list of low season promotional packages in the coming weeks, but as any leading resort should, Banyan Tree Phuket jumped the gun and was the first to announce its summer promotion aptly named “Summer Sensations”

Guest staking advantage of the package will enjoy a discount of up to 25% off of the best available rate for stays of 4-5 nights at Banyan Tree’s Private Pool Villa. But there is more – a discount of up to 30% awaits those who opt for the exquisite DoublePool Villas and Spa Sanctuary Pool Villas. The package includes a complimentary one-time shuttle service to Phuket Town or Patong and is available from now until October 31.

For more information and bookings visit Banyan Tree Phuket website. To book a villa art Banyan Tree Phuket, click here.