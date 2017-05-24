Kata Rocks, one of Phuket’s leading luxury retreats, is ultra-modern in more than just its fancy, superyacht-inspired design. The resort now provides its guests with smartphones and offers free unlimited mobile calling and data on the go.

In a bid to further enhance its futuristic appeal, Kata Rocks has partnered with Handy phone service to provide ease of connectivity and accessibility for all its guests. Phones – one per each of the resort’s 34 Sky Pool Villas – will be equipped with the world’s first mobile operating system, Handy OS, and preloaded with popular mobile applications, GPS mapping functions and destination-specific content including a comprehensive Phuket guide with exclusive offers.

Guests will be able to surf the internet, download their favorite apps and make unlimited international, roaming fees-free calls. Handy’s ‘on-the-go hotel concierge service’ also provides useful hotel information and mobile access to the resort’s Rock Star personal concierge service.

“Kata Rocks is well established as a leader of travel technology and appeals to modern tech savvy resort guests. Launching Handy is timely and will greatly benefit our customers by offering both convenience and value.” said Kata Rocks’ GM Scot Toon. “Guest’ satisfaction and loyalty is very important to us as we continue to innovate and deliver the best possible experience to our valued guests,” he added.

This latest offering is yet another of Kata Rocks’ numerous hi-tech conveniences such as the resort’s state-of-the-art home VDA automation software allowing for single touch control of Sky Pool Villa lighting, temperature, music, television and blinds using an in-villa iPad.

