Even bigger Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2017

If you thought that the 2016 Kata Rocks Superyachts Rendezvous was big, brace yourself for the 2017 edition.

In 2016, the Kata Rocks Superyachts Rendezvous (KRSR) welcomed 17 superyachts to Phuket’s sun kissed west coast, including iconic vessels such as the 93m Lauren L and 51m Northern Sun. But now, as KRSR established itself as the ultimate luxury event in Thailand and international yachting giants are queuing up to support the event, an even bigger turnout is anticipated.

Among the most notable brands to join this year’s event is Boat international, the global media authority in super yachting, who signed on to host an exclusive cocktail party.

“We are proud to take part in the KRSR and look forward to our cocktail party during the event,” said Stewart Campbell, Editor at Boat International, “We believe there are incredible synergies to explore when we bring together people who are passionate about superyachts to a unique destination such as Kata Rocks,” he added.

But while the list of new entries to the event gets more impressive by the day, it’s the returning partners that are the best proof of the event’s splendor. Amongst them is the famed Dutch superyacht builder, Feadship, who increases its involvement in the 2017 event as a co-sponsor, while hosting the exclusive superyacht owner’s dinner for a second consecutive year.

“Following the huge success of last year’s KRSR, Feadship are again delighted to be taking a leading role this year and to once again host the Feadship owner’s dinner. The KRSR is helping Phuket become Asia’s top yachting destination,” said Bas Mederpelt, Commercial Director at Feadship

Other yachting brands returning to the KRSR include Lee Marine, who will host a private champagne tasting; The Surin Phuket which will again host the private beach barbeque on day two. Also, back for a second consecutive year are Burgess, Hemisphere Monaco, Northrop and Johnson, Bristol Charter, Benetti, Princess, and Seal Superyachts.

The Rendezvous is once more hosted by Kata Rocks in collaboration with Infinite Luxury. “The KRSR is the most exclusive invitation-only superyacht event in Asia, welcoming superyacht owners, Kata Rocks villa owners and the Asian glitterati. Guests can expect magnificent superyachts, bespoke activities and glamorous parties set in a relaxed and luxurious environment,” said Richard pope, CEO at Infinite Luxury

The event takes place from December 8 to 10. To request an invitation, email info@infiniteluxury.com or visit katarockssuperyachtrendezvous.com