The first Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) workshop in Phuket took place only last year. This year, three more have already happened, with another one coming in August. Our island’s hoteliers are eager to learn.

HSMAI is a global organization of hospitality professionals specializing in sales, marketing, and revenue management. Founded in the USA in 1927, HSMAI has nearly 7,000 members from 35 countries and chapters worldwide.

“In Thailand we’ve been networking since 2008, but we got organized only last year,” says Lisa Cooper, the managing director of HSMAI South East Asia. “That’s when we realized that we need to do some workshops on different topics for the frontline staff of hotels. “

“When we had our first workshop in Phuket last year, the feedback was enormous,” says Cooper, “It took place in Amari and was attended by 40 people “. And they asked for more.

The ensuing workshops turned out to be even more popular amongst hotel professionals from all across the board, all eager t learn Revenue Management and Digital Marketing in hospitality context.

Yesterday’s workshop at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket focused on MICE events and featured lectures and presentations form Sue Baimbridge, Are Director of Marketing and Sales at Holiday Inn Resorts Thailand/Maldives, Juthamas Carranco, the Director of Business Development at SO Sofitel Bangkok and Lisa Cooper herself.

The next HSMAI workshop on Revenue Management will take place on August 15 at Katathani Phuket Beach Resort in Karon. Visit hsmai.org for more details or register via eventbrite.com