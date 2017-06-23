By Maciek Klimowicz

It’s not hard to spot a beautiful yacht in Southeast Asia. Boating events are plenty and so are world class marinas, making us, at times, spoiled for choice. Yet once in a while comes a boat, that turns our heads and makes our hearts skip a bit. Meet Lagoon Seventy 7.

As far as first impressions go, the Seventy 7 makes a splash. It’s not just the sheer size of the vessel – at 300sqm it’s roughly the size of a tennis court – but a remarkable elegance of the design, formed in the creative minds of the same people, who design the boats for America’s Cup. With its chamfered edges and clean, gently curved lines, it achieves a welcoming feel, so often missing in other “dressed to impress” superyachts. “It’s not simply a bigger boat, it’s a different dimension” as CNB Lagoon’s GM Yann Masselot puts it.

Faced with such class and beauty, one simply has to step aboard. And so I did, being one of the very first, who had a chance to do so. My first and so far, only encounter with the Seventy 7, was in Hong Kong, at the yacht’s exclusive Asian Launch party, organized by Simpson Marine – though I do hope to see it again soon, at one of Phuket’s many yachting event, still to come later this and early next year.

On the inside, the boat stays true the welcoming first impression achieved outside. The open-spaced saloon, devoid of sharp edges or disruption, the airy fly bridge, the fold-out balcony, housed within the master cabin’s hull wall – it all creates a sensation of unrestrained space. With my 6.4 ft. of height, I often feel a tad claustrophobic aboard other yachts, but not on the Seventy 7, here I could even stretch.

And then the yacht sailed out for a short cruise between Hong Kong’s 263 islands, instantly showing why Lagoon catamarans are such a hit among Asian owners (25% of large Lagoons are sold in Asia). “They enjoy the space, stability, comfort and quality of our catamarans” said Yann Masselot during the launch party, and each minute spent smoothly cruising aboard the Seventy 7, made his words resonate even stronger.

Later that night, Mike Simpson, Simpson Marine’s Managing Director, recalled the first time he stood on the owner’s cabin’s fold-out terrace. “I remember imagining myself sitting there, having breakfast in some quiet Mediterranean anchorage. I was really hooked and even asked my Sales Director for the price and next delivery date!” I’m ready to bet, that just about anyone who encounters the Seventy 7 in person, will be left with the same desire – to own and sail one.

If you happen to be one of the lucky few who can afford such an unquestionable pleasure, firstly: hurry up, 15 have already been sold within eight months since her premiere at the Cannes Yacht Show 2016 and the demand shows no sign of slowing down; secondly: be patient, it takes 10 months to build one, so even though Lagoon set up a whole new shipyard in Bordeaux just to build Seventy 7s, you’re going to have to wait for a while.

But then, if there is one thing that the Seventy 7 is, she’s a yacht worth waiting for.

To find out more, visit simpsonmarine.com