by Maciek Klimowicz

There’s a famous quote incorrectly attributed to Alfred Hitchcock, it goes something like this „A good story begins with an earthquake and works up to a climax.” The people behind “Blue List Lanta Expeditions 2017” must be well familiar with it – the recent event shook up the world of Phuket yachting and build plenty of momentum for the climax – Phuket Rendezvous 2018.

Forget after-parties, in 2017 pre-parties are the thing! This particular one lasted three days, and with a program filled with exciting activities on and off water, guests list filled with VIP’s and celebrities, and menus filled with Champagne and caviar, it promises a main event of an unmatched extravagance.

“This is just a launch, a kick-off event to bring the yachting community together,” said Christian Schwind, the General Manager of Andaman Cruises, one of the partner companies of the Rendezvous. “With Phuket Rendezvous we want to take the idea of a yachting event to another level by adding to it fashion shows, art and cuisine. It’s not just about yachting, it’s about the lifestyle,” he added.

“We have 14 yachts that joined us and approximately 100 visitors – VIP’s, bank CEO’s, designers, music industry personalities and others – and a program full of diving, snorkelling, beach BBQ’s and parties,” he continued to explain as we bobbed aboard of one of the attending luxury vessels.

Everything that took place over these three days confirmed his words. The event kicked off on Friday, April 28, with a caviar and vodka tasting, followed by a secret beach party at one of Lanta’s reggae bars, which provided an ideal ambiance for the guests to ease into the laid back vibe of the island.

The following morning the yachts cruised out onto the open seas for a day of diving and snorkelling in some of Thailand’s most picturesque underwater locations. Hopping from one boat to another to share glasses of Champagne and enjoy their time under the sun, the guests got a good sense of what yacht cruising along the Andaman coast feels like. And with many people around the world still not aware of the beauty of the waters surrounding Phuket, its days like this that contribute best to the goal of setting Thailand up as a top yachting destination.

That mission continued in the evening, this time off water, with the Phuket Rendezvous Party at Lanta’s prime luxury destination – Pimalai Resort & Spa. In the crowd sipping cocktails on a terrace overlooking a spectacular vista of the sun setting over a tranquil bay, the likes of legendary designer Kenzō Takada, Poyal Phuket Marina owner Gulu Lalvani and many other A-list VIP’s could be spotted. It’s those VIP’s and influencers that will further spread the word, not just of a new yachting event coming to our island, but of the Yachting world’s best kept secret, that Phuket and its surrounding waters are.

“Blue List Lanta Expeditions 2017” achieved more than to just close off this year’s yachting season, it made a splash, turned heads, and made us hungry for the next one, promising that great things are yet to come.

For more information visit royalphuketmarina.com/phuket-rendezvous