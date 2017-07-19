Goodbye Iniala Kitchen & Bar, welcome a bigger and better Iniala Gourmet! A few months back, the super-luxury resort brand decided to do away with their restaurant and bar located in Phuket’s Boat Avenue and replace it with Iniala Gourmet – a bakery slash café slash bistro. Their new venue for casual, all-day dining and coffee sipping, opened today.

Why? By popular demand. The original Iniala Gourmet, just next doors to the one opened today, was and is highly popular, but the one thing it was lacking, was space. The new outlet solves this problem, while adding more baked goods to the menu, which also expands the bistro’s in-house dining.

If you’d like to try their fresh coffee, fresh bread, fresh pastries and fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner, head to Iniala Gourmet today or tomorrow – for two, and two days only, the coffee is free.

