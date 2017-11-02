Another world class sporting event is coming to Phuket to once again make you realize that taking a walk down to 7Eleven isn’t nearly enough physical activity in your life.

Approximately 1,500 people from more than 60 countries will descent on Phuket on Saturday, November 25, and all of the fitter than you. That is unless you think you’re capable of covering the 70.1 km distance of an IRONMAN race – 1.9km swimming, 90km on a bike and 21.1km running.

If that’s too much, another race will follow. The Sunrise Sprint will consist of a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run.

But that’s not all. The four-day event will actually begin one day earlier, on November 25, with the Foremost IRONKIDS Thailand which will see almost 300 kids aged six to 14 years old compete in varying swim/ bike/ run distances at Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort.

Phuket, of course, is well used to hosting high profile and high-intensity races, with the island’s Triathlon history reaching 20 years back. An established sports infrastructure, quality roads and idyllic beaches are just some of the reasons Phuket has become a triathlon mecca, welcoming thousands of triathletes from around the world each year to train and compete.

Foremost IRONMAN 70.3 Thailand start/ finish times:

06:20 Male Pros/ Male Asian Elite

06:22 Female Pros/ Female Asian Elite

06:30 Rolling starts for Age-Groupers and Relay.

Swim Cut Off: Each participant is given 70 minutes to finish the 1.9K swim based on a rolling start.

Bike Cut Off: 5 hours and 30 minutes from the last rolling start release (approx. 12:15).

Finish Line Cut Off: The finish line closes 8 hours and 30 minutes after the last rolling start swim release.

Learn more on ronman.com/thailand70.3 and ironkidsthai.com