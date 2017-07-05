The Thailand Tatler Best Restaurants Awards is back with the year’s pick of the top 230 restaurants in the country – for the 16th time. In Phuket, among restaurants that have been anonymously sampled by the team of judges over the past few months, was JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s seaside steak and seafood restaurant – Andaman Grill.

How did it do? The Thailand Tatler team of judges gives marks for food, drinks, setting and service – four key areas that make up the total dining experience. A maximum of 40 points is available for food, while other factors are scored out of 20.

It hasn’t been revealed what the judges appreciated the most in Andaman Grill – the restaurants setting in an open air sala, just steps away from the sea, the mouthwatering steak and seafood signature menu with standout dishes such as smoky beetroot and goat’s cheese salad; Andaman sea bass fillet with fennel confit and Darling Downs Australian wagyu beef in different cuts and sizes, or the impeccable service, but the restaurant scored 84 out of 100 point, securing its spot on the list.

Andaman Grill is one of 11 restaurants & bars at the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa under the direction of Executive Chef Dietmar Spiltzer and Executive Sou Chef David Morell. Learn more on jwmarriottphuketresort.com