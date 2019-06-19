When it Rains in Phuket

There are dozens of listicles on things tourists can do in Phuket when it rains. But what if you live here and you’ve already seen all the tourist attraction, in all kinds of weather?

Moving to and settling down in Phuket was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life. The island has everything you can wish for. Although most people think of and wish for the sun so they can frolic around the beach, I, for one, pray for rainy days! Rain in Phuket is something I simply can’t get over!

It might be my condo’s window view that makes me want to stay in and simply enjoy the beauty that’s right there, on the other side of the glass. Yes, I can’t swim at the massive pool downstairs, sometimes for days, but I’m okay with that. Make it rain harder, longer…I’m simply in love with it.

And while we tend to box ourselves in during the rainy season, there’s always a lot to be done on gloomy days in Phuket:

Workout

Rainy weather makes one lazy. I say, use the opportunity to clear out an area in your living space for workouts. You’ll need a yoga mat, maybe a few dumbbells and you’re gold. I personally use my body weight to exercise indoors, but you do you.

Cooking

I don’t eat the ever-popular Thai street food, instead, I do love cooking at home. I’ve set up my kitchen to make quick, healthy (and a lot of times unhealthy), meals that make me happy. Something about the rain always gets me experimenting with food, and that’s what you can do too. Make something you never have before. Last time I baked bread for the first time, and allow me to say – it was delicious!

YouTube

It’s difficult to not find what you’re looking for on YouTube. Why not learn a new skill? Or watch a documentary? What I’m trying to say here, is that there are a lot of things to watch on YouTube other than reruns of friends’ bloopers and whatever else we all end up binge-watching till our eyes start getting droopy.

Making music

We spend hours and hours on YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn radio and so many other apps, listening to music – all passive, while our creative juices are always flowing, and we never make use of them. What about making your own music? A guitar is hard on the fingers for some, so even something as simple as a harmonica can make things pretty interesting. Record your own humming, add it to a simple beat, loop it and be amazed – you’ve just created your own track. I recently recorded a song being played on a fisherman’s radio player, added some generic guitar strums, messed around with it…and voilà! You can check out the music on this video.

Editing videos

Video editing is this weird thing I do, and I’m not sure how many people would do it the same way I do it. But I have realized that making a video for private or public use is a great way to detox your mind from so, so much. The night I made this video, I felt like I was drowning while holding on to SO much baggage. By the time it was done, I ‘saw’ the baggage in my video instead. And my head was clear as day. It’s easy to learn movie edits by playing around with iMovie and youtubing a few tutorials.

Reading

We tend to use screens nowadays for pretty much everything, which tires our eyes and brain. While I’m not an avid reader, I like to open a book from time to time. Binge watching shows on Netflix provides a lot of entertainment, and with-it headaches and bad eyesight. A little light reading throughout the week never hurt anybody, especially if it is to take a break for staring at a screen.

There are a lot more things you can do, but I could write all week and the list will keep on going. Feel free to send me an email or leave a comment, and I’ll be sure to get back to you

Read more from the author on zostillmovingabout.com