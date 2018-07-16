The Elements of Design

by Sayang Ropp

Earth The shades of the roots beneath your feet, the dirt between your toes, the foundation upon which you take your steps. Solid, secure, and stable.

Water The serenity of the ocean with the wind blowing through your hair. Blues so vibrant and so calming you are transported to a relaxing day at the beach.

Forest Beautifully green hues, like an ancient cedar in an old growth forest: rooted, strong, and breathtaking.

Fire Tints so vibrant, so red, like the flames of a phoenix, only to be reborn into vivacious life and rare beauty.

These elements portray the Earth’s natural survival mechanisms. By drawing upon the power of the Earth’s elements, Paul Ropp clothing begs to root itself with the elements that surround us all. It asks us to draw our attention back to our roots: to the ground, we tread on, to the water that hydrates us, to the forest that purifies our air, and to the fire that allows us to start anew. Harvesting the Earth’s essence and natural beauty is one of many reasons that render Paul Ropp clothing so unique and desirable.



Paul Ropp teaches us to break free from limitations and to cross borders placed upon us. It teaches us that each person is a different brush stroke that creates the larger picture of life. Each stroke unique and complete in itself. The elements that create the world around us are the same elements that reside within each individual person. Earth, water, wind, and fire exist within the heart, mind, and spirit of every person.



Adorning oneself in Paul Ropp clothing is an active statement that one is drawing upon the elements within themselves. Claiming how they feel. Expressing their intentions. Being who they are. Paul Ropp teaches us not to cower behind expectation, but to overcome limitations and succeed in our innermost desires.



The Paul Ropp brand implores us to dress for how we feel and to feel through the power of the elements. With Paul Ropp, we become one with ourselves, with our desires, and with the natural world.

Look for a discount voucher for selected Paul Ropp outlets in Phuket in the July-September issue or RL Magazine.

For more information, visit paulropp.com

Paul Ropp Shops:

Paul Ropp Surin Gallery – Tel. 080 5381976

Paul Ropp Turtle Village – Tel. 087 6237988

Paul Ropp Laguna Plaza – Tel. 087 6237988

Paul Ropp Paul Ropp Outlet – Tel. 076 621607

Paul Ropp Opening Hours: 10AM-7PM