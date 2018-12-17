The Colors of Paul Ropp

You know a Paul Ropp design when you see a Paul Ropp design – the colors, the textures, the fabrics are instantly recognizable and produce, in most people, one of two effects – a “wow” or a smile; or most likely, both at the same time.

But seeing a Paul Ropp designs does more, it makes you wonder what kind of unrestrained, inspired, beautiful mind dreamed them up. It certainly isn’t a mind that can be captured in a conventional interview, so we didn’t even try. Instead, we set off a flurry of seemingly random questions at the man, hoping that the replies he gives us will let you build a patchwork of his persona, a Paul Ropp collage. And whichever way it comes out, one thing is for sure – it will be a colorful one.