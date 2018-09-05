The Best Instagram Spots in Phuket

Enjoying an awesome holiday in Phuket is one thing, but inspiring (read – making them uber jealous) your friends as well as complete strangers with a perfect Instagram shot of your island vacation is a whole new level of pleasure. To that goal, we prepared this list of places that, in our humble opinion, provide the best opportunities for the perfect Instagram shot in Phuket.

Soi Romanee

For some less than ordinary shots of Phuket – that is without palm trees and a beach sunsets in the background – head for a side soi of Old Phuket Town’s main street – Thalang Road – a small alley called Soi Romanee. Lined with century-old Sino-Portuguese shophouses, many of them painted pink, Soi Romanee is a picture-perfect example of Phuket’s Old Town’s charm. The Instagramability of that location is further boosted by the presence of some large size street art on the soi’s corner. Click away!

Laem Promthep

Many will call it out as touristy – and rightly so! Hordes of tourists descent on Promthep cape every evening to enjoy the sunset and snap that perfect Instagram shot. But you know what? They are right! It is easily one of the best sunset spots in Phuket, with a fantastic, 270-degree vista, large size palm trees, waves crashing on the rocks below and smaller islands in the distance that add another layer of beauty to the landscape. You do not want to miss this Instagram opportunity.

Laem Sing Viewpoint

A small sala set up in Leam Singh viewpoint indicates that it’s a place where people like to stop for a moment or two. Why? One peak towards the ocean explains it. The view is fantastic, some in Phuket might even call it iconic. The crescent of one of Phuket’s smaller beaches down below, the jungle-covered hills as far as your eyes can see. Instagram likes guaranteed.

Sarasin Bridge

If you’re coming to Phuket by car, you’re bound to cross the Sarasin bridge which connects the island with the mainland. If you came by plane or by boat, you should take a trip to the most northern part of Phuket to enjoy the absolutely lovely views from that bridge. Surrounded by unrestrained open spaces, the bridge is painted white and stands out beautifully against the blue backdrop of the sky and the sea. Insta perfect!

Infinity Edge Pool

Step one – get yourself a beach body via months of healthy diet and exercise. Step two – make some money and book yourself a stay at one of Phuket’s fancier hotels, one with an infinity edge pool. Step thee – click away! A fit silhouette against the backdrop of an infinity edge pool surrounded by Phuket’s astounding natural beauty is a recipe for Instagram fame.

The Jungle

The best Phuket beaches are on its west coast; the best Phuket jungle is closer to its eastern shores. We especially enjoy the hilly and curvy roads cutting through the deep tropical forest near Ao Po Grand Marina and in the vicinity of Bang Pe Waterfall in Pa Khlok. The foliage here is so thick and lush, that even during the day your phone will have to show off its low light photography abilities. But then Instagram audience will appreciate it!

Ao Po Grand Marina

As you’re already on the east coast, why not visit Ao Ph Grand Marina – probably the most picturesque marina in Phuket. Most picturesque because the only on the island blessed with the views of the open sea. A photo of a fancy superyacht is enough to make Instagram go mental with the “like” button, a photo of a superyacht (or two, or three) against the backdrop of the Andaman Sea? Better turn off those Instagram notifications!

Boat Lagoon Lighthouse

You have two photo ops when it comes to the only lighthouse in Phuket, which is located in Boat Lagoon Marina. One is to shoot looking up, from its base; the other is to climb the stairs to the top and snap away from this unique vantage point. Or even better- do both, preferably after 6 pm when the sun sets over the hills in the west. Double taps all the way!

Bangla Road

For all its ugliness – the crowds, the filth, the mess of neon’s – Bangla Road offers an iconic Phuket Instagram view and your #PhuketTrip album won’t be complete without at least one shot of Phuket’s infamous nightlife artery. Make sure to come late in the evening to capture the madness that descends on Bangla as the lights go out, and don’t mind those ladyboys dressed in feathers and sequins and flip-flop plus Chang t-shirts-clad backpackers photobombing all your shots – they are part of the landscape.

Mai Khao Beach by the airport

The only location on our list that’s actually a beach. But not for all the usual reasons (sand, water, palms) but because it sits right next to the airport meaning you’ll have a front-row view on planes landing in Phuket. A photo here is a first class ticket to Instagram fame.

