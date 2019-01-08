Phuket Staycation – Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort

Rest – we all need it and rarely get enough of it – especially as parents. While for some resting is simply lounging by the pool and doing absolutely nothing, others have kids and for them, doing nothing is simply not an option. For them, rest is fun, lots of it, together, as a family.

It’s with those families in mind that I set out to write another episode of out Phuket Staycation Series. Where and how to have some family-style fun in Phuket? Where to take your kids for an unforgettable weekend on the island? I know just the place! Welcome to Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort.

Sleep

“Wow, it’s so green!” a friend of mine commented on a picture of the view from our Family Suite at Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort that I posted online. But it’s not just the Family Suites that offer those lush garden views, all six types of rooms at the resort have them. Spacious, available in a selection of sizes and bed configurations and some with a direct access to the resort’s sprawling swimming pool, the rooms at Novotel in Surin offer a perfect respite from all the fun you’ll be having during your stay. In fact, some of the fun trickles right into the room, with a mini treasure hunt game awaiting our kids on arrival, and a bunk bed for the children, which they quickly turned into a pirate ship/space rocket. Luckily, us parents could enjoy a comfy and very much separate bedroom all to ourselves.

Eat

Ice Cream!!! Without a doubt, this is what our kids would tell you if you asked them what did they enjoy eating at Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort the most. And frankly, you don’t have to be five years old to relish in the fantastic selection of natural ice cream served at the recently launched in-house ice cream shop – the Wow Cow. They have all the flavours and toppings you’ll need to rediscover your inner child.

For something more nutritious, there is plenty to chose from on the hotel’s menus, which include both local Thai specialities and international favourites. We especially enjoyed a selection of pizzas, an endless supply of freshly cut sashimi awaiting at the Japanese station and homemade Thai banana pancakes, all available at the dinner buffet. At breakfast, a walk-in closet filled with baked goods was our family’s favourite, though we also discovered that our kids are as mad for crispy bacon as they are for ice-cream.

Do

The minds behind the Best Family Resort in Phuket concept for Novotel Phuket Surin Beach have plenty of ideas to make it a reality, many of them gathered under the umbrella of Siam Adventure Club, a dedicated children and family activities desks welcoming guests at the entrance to the main section of the resort. There the kids can have some fun playing games with genuinely friendly staff while parents grab a drink at the poolside bar. The activities on offer include treasure hunts, cooking and cupcake decorating classes for the kids, themed parties with magicians, clowns and other performers and much more. Guaranteed you won’t hear your kids saying “I’m bored” during the length of your stay and you won’t see them asking you for a smartphone or table – they’ll have too much fun to waste time on YouTube.

And while they are enjoying themselves under the carrying eye of Siam Adventure Club, play video games in the Arcade Galaxy, watch movies in the Movie World, the resort’s own mini cinema or descent on the Kids Club, you can pop into In Balance spa for an awesome value massage or other treatment. Some rest with and away from your kids? You know you deserve it!

